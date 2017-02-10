Four Takeaways From The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Share This





















By Cliff Taylor

On Sunday, February 5th, Cameroon defeated Egypt 2-1 to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations. It was their fifth title since 2002, and was considered especially impressive considering eight key players refused to play in the tournament. Let’s take a look at the highlights of the event and some of the events that led up to the final match.

Burkina Faso Defeated Ghana to Take Third Place

In the third-place game, Burkina Faso defeated Ghana 1-0 thanks to an Alain Traore goal in the 89th minute of the game. While most teams don’t take consolation from winning such a game, it represented the second-best finish for the team in the Africa Cup of Nations. Its best finish was in 2013 when the team reached the finals of the tournament.

Africa’s Top Team Lost in the Quarterfinals

Senegal is the highest rated team in Africa, as they rank 33rd in the world with Egypt sitting at 23rd. However, this would not be enough to put them within striking distance of the championship. Despite cruising through group play with six wins and only two goals conceded, they were upset by champion Cameroon 1-0 in quarterfinal play.

The Final Featured Two Sleeper Teams

Egypt and Cameroon are two of the better teams in Africa when they are at full strength. However, neither was fielding its best roster during the Africa Cup of Nations. To add to the unlikely nature of the final pairing, Egypt had a 44-year-old starting in goal. He was leading a team that had literally fallen off the African football map after winning three straight tournaments in 2006, 2008 and 2010. Since then, they hadn’t even been back to the finals.

The Democratic Republic of Congo Leopards Build on Past Success

The Democratic Republic of Congo lost in the quarterfinals to Ghana 2-1. However, it represented the second straight tournament in which they made it past the group stage. Between 2008 and 2013, the team either failed to qualify or didn’t make it past round one. Although their track record over the past 20 years has been inconsistent, they actually won the tournament in 1968 and again in 1974.

For those who appreciate great soccer, the African Cup of Nations is a tournament to watch and follow closely. The 2019 event will feature Cameroon defending its title on home soil. As champion, they are also automatically qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup. Qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup will begin on March 20th.