Somaliland:Former Minister of Aviation Hand over to the New Minster of Transport

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Former minister of air transport and civil aviation Hon Farhan Aden Haybe speaking on Thursday at the handover ceremony held at the ministry air transport and civil aviation said, “I am honoured today to be handover my portfolio minister of air transport and civil aviation which I assumed one year ago to the new minister of transport and road authority Hon Abdillahi abokor and managing director of the airports Mr. Abdi Mohamed Rodal. The air transport and civil aviation agency will control seven airports in Hargeisa , Burao, Berbera , Las Anod , Erigavo and Borame and employs more than 400 workers.

Mr. Omer Abdillahi Aden, the director general speaking during the event said, “I would like to welcome the new minister of transport and road authority Hon Abdillahi abokor and managing director of the airports Mr. Abdi Mohamed Rodal. The DG went on to say, for the past four years the parliament drafted a new law which required the transformation ministry air transport and civil aviation to the newly established airports and civil aviation agency as required by the ICAO. The newly established air transport and civil aviation agency will be under the new Ministry of transport and road agency.

The director general added, the new air transport and civil aviation agency is divided into eight departments and manages seven airports, two of which are international airports (Hargeisa and Berbera).las anod airports receives airplanes carrying cargo from Nairobi, Kenya. The ministry of Air transport and civil aviation has undergone massive transformation during the past eight years under the leadership of the former President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmud Silanyo.

Mr. Abdi Mohamed Rodal, the new managing director of airports, speaking on the occasion told the staff that they should consulting and cooperate with each other, saying, “If you go to the Internet all over the, you shall notice that there are no ministry of air transport expect in Egypt. The current air traffic controllers were trained in back in 1965 in Germany. ICAO should contribute more to promote local staff in terms of capacity building and I have in the past worked with ICAO in Djibouti and I know that it has the means and ways to do so.

Hon Abdullahi Abokor Osman , the new minister of transport and road development agency speaking at the event said, “The former government and the ruling party of which I myself is a member has transformed the country airports to modern ones, I inshallah, I hope we shall continue working for the government in a good way , I am proud to say the former government and the ruling party have embraced development and modernised the country airports.

Hon Sahal Mohamed Jama , the deputy minister of transport and road development agency on his part said, “ I would to note that we the incoming team and the former team are all members of the same government and political party , and we are proud of the of their past achievements.

Mr. Mohamed yusuf, the manager of the Egal international Airport addressing those attending the event said, “Since the government of the former President Mohamed Mahmud Silanyo came to power substantial development has being achieved, today the Egal international Airport has is ranked international airport and this will be attributed to the achievements the former President Mohamed Mahmud Silanyo.

Mr. Ismail Abdi Hassan, speaking on behalf of the private owned firms which use the airport said, “I speaking on behalf of the four private companies which use the Egal international airport we like to welcome the newly appointed minister of transport and road development agency and also bid farewell to the outgoing minister who during his tenure worked hard to upgrade the facilities at the airport.

A unnamed representative of the airlines which use the airport praised the outgoing team for a job well done.

The former state minister of air transport and civil aviation, Hon Ahmed Ali Mahmud (Baynax) said, “The handing over ceremony which took place here symbolizes three things , welcoming the new team , briefing and advising ,I would like to welcome the new minister of transport and road development agency and the managing director of airports Mr. Abdi Mohamed Rodal.