Expose the horrific crimes of Saydnaya

Today , Human Rights Watch launched a report that exposes the Syrian government’s horrific crimes at Saydnaya Prison.

We have evidence showing that between 2011 and 2015 as many as13,000 people were hanged in secret at Saydnaya. And we have no reason to believe the horrors have stopped since.

Prisoners, mostly civilians, suffer torture, beatings, starvation, and water deprivation. On any given week, dozens are sentenced suddenly in sham military trials and executed without notice or justice or even the chance to say goodbye to their families.*

Their lifeless bodies are taken away by the truckload to be secretly buried in mass graves. Their families are given no information about their fate.

We need to do everything we can to stop these crimes against humanity happening at Saydnaya.

Here at Amnesty International, we are working to put pressure on the Syrian Government to abide by international human rights law. But we need your help. We need international outrage and action.

Tell the world what is happening at Saydnaya. Watch this video and share the petition as widely as you can.

We are hopeful that together, and using multiple pressure routes, we can do something to lessen the horrors.

*This report is the result of a year-long research endeavor that included interviews with survivors, former prison guards, former military judges, and other eye witnesses.