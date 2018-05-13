EUTM-S COMMANDER RECEIVES AMISOM MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

Mogadishu 12.05.2018 – European Union Training Mission – Somalia Mission Force Commander BG Pietro ADDIS, has been awarded with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) medal for distinguished service in the Horn of Africa.

The Italian officer has been decorated with the medal and awarded a certificate for his dedicated service in Somalia as EUTM-S Mission Force Commander since 1st for July 2017 by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia Ambassador Francisco Caetano Jose Madeira.

In his remarks, Ambassador Madeira acknowledged General Addis for the European Union’s commitment in the country and for ensuring peace and stability in Somalia through the training and the advisory of the Somali National Army.

On the same occasion, the medal was also awarded to the EUTM-S Political Advisor Jean Michel Dartaguiette in recognition of his strong commitment.

Since 2010, EUTM – Somalia plays an essential role in the reform and enhancement of the capacity of Somali’s security institutions, providing military advice at the political and strategic levels to Somali authorities within the security institutions, and supporting the build-up of a sustainable Somali-owned military training system with a new training concept and training and advising in the Sector Headquarters.

V/R

Andrea M. GRADANTE

Lt.Col.(OF-4) ITA Army

EUTM Somalia – MHQ Mogadishu

Spokesperson – Public Information Officer

Mob.: Nationlink +252(0)699360026

Hormuud +252(0)619899852

e-mail: pio@mia.eutmsomalia.eu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EUTMSomalia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EUTMSomalia/?ref=bookmarks

Website: https://www.eutm-somalia.eu/