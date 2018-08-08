EUCAP supports SL AGO workshop on police-prosecutor cooperation with focus on Trafficking inPersons and Smuggling of Migrants

Police-prosecutor cooperation plays an important role especially with Trafficking in Persons and
Smuggling of Migrants, which was the theme of a workshop hosted at the Somaliland Attorney
General’s Office (AGO) new training center in Hargeisa. EUCAP supported the event attended
by 20 participants including 2 women from the Judiciary (judges and prosecutors), Police, Coast
Guard and Immigration.
The officers were trained on several subjects and case scenarios including: Causes and
consequences of trafficking in person; The United Nations Convention against Transnational
Organized Crime (UNTOC); Victims’ rights and Referral mechanism; Cooperation between
institutions and handling evidence .
Trainers included lecturers from EUCAP, Somaliland AGO, and NAGAAD an NGO working to
empower women.
Background
EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,
which assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security