Home Somaliland EUCAP supports SL AGO workshop on police-prosecutor cooperation with focus on Trafficking inPersons and Smuggling of Migrants
Somaliland

EUCAP supports SL AGO workshop on police-prosecutor cooperation with focus on Trafficking inPersons and Smuggling of Migrants

written by MGoth August 8, 2018
EUCAP supports SL AGO workshop on police-prosecutor cooperation with focus on Trafficking inPersons and Smuggling of Migrants
Police-prosecutor cooperation plays an important role especially with Trafficking in Persons and
Smuggling of Migrants, which was the theme of a workshop hosted at the Somaliland Attorney
General’s Office (AGO) new training center in Hargeisa. EUCAP supported the event attended
by 20 participants including 2 women from the Judiciary (judges and prosecutors), Police, Coast
Guard and Immigration.
The officers were trained on several subjects and case scenarios including: Causes and
consequences of trafficking in person; The United Nations Convention against Transnational
Organized Crime (UNTOC); Victims’ rights and Referral mechanism; Cooperation between
institutions and handling evidence .
Trainers included lecturers from EUCAP, Somaliland AGO, and NAGAAD an NGO working to
empower women.
Background
EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,
which assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Book Fair Aims to Help Change Somaliland’s Oral...

August 16, 2016

Somaliland’s quest for recognition goes on

February 10, 2016

Somaliland:Alms head meets Kuwati counterpart

February 6, 2016

Somaliland:Islamic Banking Vs Riba Banking

January 17, 2016

Sool and Buhodle astonishes Somaliland’s voter registration

October 24, 2016

Somaliland:Public media urged to exercise impartiality and step-up...

September 16, 2017

Ethiopia’s Oromo Debate on Al Jazeera

June 28, 2016

Somaliland:Ministry of National Planning holds High Level Relief...

May 30, 2017

Somaliland:Westborough author builds school for children in Africa

June 7, 2017

Africa: Forbes Woman Africa Launches First Television Show,...

April 27, 2017

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam