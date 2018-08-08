EUCAP supports SL AGO workshop on police-prosecutor cooperation with focus on Trafficking inPersons and Smuggling of Migrants

Police-prosecutor cooperation plays an important role especially with Trafficking in Persons and

Smuggling of Migrants, which was the theme of a workshop hosted at the Somaliland Attorney

General’s Office (AGO) new training center in Hargeisa. EUCAP supported the event attended

by 20 participants including 2 women from the Judiciary (judges and prosecutors), Police, Coast

Guard and Immigration.

The officers were trained on several subjects and case scenarios including: Causes and

consequences of trafficking in person; The United Nations Convention against Transnational

Organized Crime (UNTOC); Victims’ rights and Referral mechanism; Cooperation between

institutions and handling evidence .

Trainers included lecturers from EUCAP, Somaliland AGO, and NAGAAD an NGO working to

empower women.

Background

EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,

which assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security