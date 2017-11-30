EUCAP Somalia organizes Maritime Legal Seminar in Mogadishu

EUCPRESS RELEASE

November 29th 2017

EUCAP Somalia organized a Maritime Legal Seminar for Somalia’s Attorney General Office (AGO)’s personnel in Mogadishu from November 27-29. This is the eighth Maritime Legal Seminar organized by the Mission, and the 6th in 2017 alone.

Ten participants, including three women, attended the seminar and actively engaged with EU Legal experts delivering lectures.

Topics covered during the workshop included: Somali maritime criminal legislation; Criminal file preparation; Management of Violence against Women cases; Communication and questioning techniques for criminal cases and the management of Criminal files. An exercise on the preparation of charges for maritime related cases and studying interviews from victims was also on part of the three days’ seminar.

The lecture on Management of Violence against Women cases focused on a victim-centered approach, aiming at enhancing the capacity of prosecutors to manage and respond to cases involving violence against women and girls.

Background

EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.

EUCAP Somalia

Press and Public Information Office

EU Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia)

International Campus, Mogadishu International Airport,

Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia’s mobile +252 699012497

Kenya’s mobile: +254 727106645

Email: francesca.marretta@eucap-som.eu

Web: www.eucap-som.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eucapsom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EUCAPSOM