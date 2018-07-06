EUCAP Somalia hosts second CAS2b meeting in Mogadishu

EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission Maria-Cristina Stepanescu and Somali Deputy Minister of Internal Security Abdisasir Seid Musse, chaired the second Comprehensive Approach to Security – Maritime Sub-Strand (CAS2b) meeting held in Mogadishu on July 4th.

The role of the Strand 2B (Maritime) is to assist the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS) in delivering the Maritime objectives set by the Somali National Security Architecture and the Somali Internal Security Strategy (ISS).

Among the participants were representatives of the Somali Federal Ministry of Internal Security, delegates of FMS Ministries of Security (Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South West and Puntland). EU NAVFOR Atalanta, AMISOM, UNSOM, US Africom, UNODC, the UK Embassy and Turkish delegates represented the international community present.

The gathering aimed at ensuring coordination between relevant actors, to monitor progress and consult the forum on the Sub-Strand’s action plan. International partners briefed on specific support plans.

The second CAS2b meeting was preceded the day before by a Technical Working Group chaired by the FGS Deputy Minister of Internal Security during which the representatives of the five Federal Member States and the Federal Government of Somalia agreed to work towards establishing Maritime Police Units at State level and a Coast Guard at federal level.

In the Security Pact for Somalia, all partners agreed to establish an implementation mechanism that would enable Somali ownership of governance, implement the agreed National Security Architecture (NSArch) and deliver the Comprehensive Approach to Security (CAS) with appropriate international support in order to help restore sustainable security in the country.