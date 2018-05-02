PRESS RELEASE

April 29th 2018

EUCAP Somalia hosts CAS2b meeting in Mogadishu

EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission and Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Internal Security chaired the first

Comprehensive Approach to Security – Maritime Sub-Strand (CAS2b) meeting held in Mogadishu on

April 29th.

The role of the Strand 2B (Maritime) is to assist the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the

Federal Member States (FMS) in delivering the Maritime objectives set by the Somali National Security

Architecture (transferred into the Security Pact agreed at the London Conference held in 2017) and the

Somali Internal Security Strategy (ISS).

This includes establishing the Federal Somali Coast Guard and Regional Maritime Police Units.

While strategic decision-making is an essential element of the sub-strand’s activities, it will work also to

provide better coordination between the relevant actors, and to ensure progress is effectively

monitored, major risks and resources are properly managed, and international support is appropriately

allocated in line with the priorities of the Federal Government.

In the Security Pact for Somalia, all partners agreed to establish an implementation mechanism that

would enable Somali ownership of governance, implement the agreed National Security Architecture

(NSArch) and deliver the Comprehensive Approach to Security (CAS) with appropriate international

support in order to help restore sustainable security in the country.

Background

EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,

which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime securit