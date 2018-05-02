PRESS RELEASE
April 29th 2018
EUCAP Somalia hosts CAS2b meeting in Mogadishu
EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission and Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Internal Security chaired the first
Comprehensive Approach to Security – Maritime Sub-Strand (CAS2b) meeting held in Mogadishu on
April 29th.
The role of the Strand 2B (Maritime) is to assist the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the
Federal Member States (FMS) in delivering the Maritime objectives set by the Somali National Security
Architecture (transferred into the Security Pact agreed at the London Conference held in 2017) and the
Somali Internal Security Strategy (ISS).
This includes establishing the Federal Somali Coast Guard and Regional Maritime Police Units.
While strategic decision-making is an essential element of the sub-strand’s activities, it will work also to
provide better coordination between the relevant actors, and to ensure progress is effectively
monitored, major risks and resources are properly managed, and international support is appropriately
allocated in line with the priorities of the Federal Government.
In the Security Pact for Somalia, all partners agreed to establish an implementation mechanism that
would enable Somali ownership of governance, implement the agreed National Security Architecture
(NSArch) and deliver the Comprehensive Approach to Security (CAS) with appropriate international
support in order to help restore sustainable security in the country.
Background
EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,
which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime securit