EUCAP Somalia donates equipment to the Somali Police Force to help strengthen maritime security

Today, at a ceremony at the General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, EUCAP Somalia donated a range of assets, including IT equipment and training materials, to the Somali Police Force. The donated equipment forms part of EUCAP Somalia’s ongoing support to help strengthen the Somali police capability to prevent and counter maritime crime. The Police Headquarters, the Maritime Police Unit, Police Academy, and Criminal Investigation Department will all benefit from the donation. Following the handover ceremony, the EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission met with the Somali Police Force Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to discuss the Mission’s support to the Somali Police Force.

Deputy Police Commissioner General Bashir said: “The Somali Police Force welcomes the generous support from the EU in general and EUCAP Somalia in particular. Maritime security is among the many challenges Somalia faces. Illicit trade, human smuggling and environmental crimes often have a link to our shores and waters. We appreciate the support to counter these threats”.

EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission Maria-Cristina Stepanescu commented: “I am impressed by the dedication and efforts of the Somali Police Force to create a lasting secure and stable environment for Somalia. EUCAP Somalia remains committed to continue to support these efforts. A more stable and secure maritime domain also supports Somalia in making sustainable use of its marine resources for the benefit of the Somali people”.

Background

EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.