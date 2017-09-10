EU NAVFOR Supports EUCAP Somalia and Trains the Somali MPU in Mogadishu

Share This





















For the second time this year, European Naval Force personnel have helped train the Maritime Police Unit in Mogadishu. Organised by the EUCAP Somalia and assisted by UNODC, this vital training enhances local capability in maintaining maritime security.

Following the successful visit in May this year, sailors and marines from EU NAVFOR’s Warships ITS Fasan and ESPS Rayo, have been assisting staff from EUCAP Somalia, to train members of the Somali maritime police unit at sea off the coast of Mogadishu.

The training included how to plan effective patrols at sea and boarding a vessel that is suspected of being involved in piracy and other illegal activity.

Maritime training with regional partners is an extremely important aspect of the European Union’s efforts to help develop the capabilities of local maritime forces and to deter piracy off the coast of Somalia. Working together and under the framework of the EU Comprehensive Approach, EUCAP Somalia’s Head of Operations recently said “the development of the maritime police in Mogadishu is a critical element in supporting Somalia in securing its principal sea port and its approaches.”