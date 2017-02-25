Ethiopia:The issue of Lanqayrta, Harshin & Gashamo must be Addressed

Share This





















by Hassan Mohamed Abokor

As the inter government cooperation, commercial, social and brotherly interaction between Ethiopia and Somaliland continue to flourish and strengthen, we would like to know what of the three districts above. Gaashaamo, Harshin and Laanqaryta

The regions named above cover over 500 square kilometres of land inhabited by people of Somaliland descent and heritage. We can cover other towns and districts too, but for the purpose of this argument we will stick to these three districts.

Amazing is one word to describe the leaps and achievements made by the Somali Regions of Ethiopia. We are all impressed, and rightly so, by what has been in achieved Dhagaxbuur and other states in ‘Killinka Shanaad’. While this pace of advancement has been spectacular, we must ask “what of Laanqayrtii, Harshin and Gaashaamo?”.

While things might take a snail’s pace to reach the outer border areas, double digit growth has been recorded in Gaashaamo and Harshin for example, aided by both levels of government in Ethopia and on this side of the border in Somaliland. New developments in Education and Water management are part of many achievements made in the Killinka. With all these incredible and measurable steps forwards are more than welcome, the core question is where do we go next and how do we proceed?

It is time for the three districts to each ask for a state within the Somali Regions of Ethopia. Gaashaamo comes under Dhagaxbuur. With its large population and huge potential Gaashaamo can and should be a separate state. The same goes for Harshin and Lanqayrtii. We are not asking to upset the apple cart but are asking to revisit the status quo.

There are nine states run by Somalis within the Killinka, three more states will strengthen its voice within Federal Ethiopia and the benefit to the three districts will be enormous and that can only be a boon to all regions in the Somali regions.

It is up to the people on both sides of the border to make this a reality. They have representation all the way to the Federal Government of Ethiopia. If they don’t speak up, who will?

Allaa Mahad LEH

LONG LIVE SOMALILAND

Hassan Mohamed Abokor hassan1805@hotmail.com