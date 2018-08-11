Home Somaliland Ethiopian Civil Service University grants scholarships for Somaliland Civil Servants
Somaliland

written by MGoth August 11, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Civil Service Commission has released the results of the recently concluded special examinations for 2nd grade civil servants competing places in the Ethiopian Civil Service University which been supporting the Somaliland government efforts to improve the civil service sector.

Mr. Sharmarke Ahmed Muhumed Gelle, the Chairman of Somaliland Civil Service Commission speaking during the occasion said he is honored to attend the graduation ceremony and be able to convey a message to the students who had qualified for the sponsorship program which they will undertake at the Ethiopian Civil Service University and at the same time urged all those who had sat for the exam to put more effort next time.

The Chairman of Somaliland Civil Service Commission advised the qualifying students to use the opportunity well and excel in their studies so that when you go to your respective institutions, you should serve the public with full integrity and act as a reform agent.

“Somaliland Civil Service Commission strives for supporting the government efforts to improve the civil service sector by opening new programmes, strengthening the training”, he said.

The Students sat for the 2nd grade Somaliland civil servants exam on the 9th of August, 2018.

The University for providing scholarship for Somaliland and South Sudan Civil Servants and it also assists the neighboring countries in particular and African countries in general in their human development efforts.

The University gives special attention for disadvantaged people, and it has got recognition from the United Nations and awarded a Public Service Award for its efforts in Promoting Gender Responsive Delivery of Public Service.

