Ethiopia, Somaliland discuss on boosting ties

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has discussed with a delegation from the Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia, on ways of boosting relationship.

Ethiopia and Somali land have been cooperating on various issues including trade, infrastructure and security issues.

Today’s discussion between Prime Minister Hailemariam and the Somali land delegation led by Musa Bihi Abdi, Chairman of the ruling Kumye Party is intended to further enhance the ties.

The two sides have discussed about the upcoming election in Somaliland and how to strengthen their relation on trade, infrastructure, security and issues related to port.

On security issue the two sides discussed on how to fight terrorism including Al-Shabaab and how to transform their cooperation to a higher level, Zadg Abreha, Head of Media Delivery Unit at the Prime Minister’s Office told ENA.

First Deputy Chairman of Kulmye party Mohamed Kahin Ahmed told ENA that the delegates had a good discussion with the Prime Minister Hailemariam on strengthening the existing relationship.

Somali land needs strong relationship in economic and political spheres with Ethiopia that would promote trade and security, he said.