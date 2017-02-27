Educational Inequality in Somaliland Regional Development Plans

Share This





















The Somaliland Ministry of Planning and Development published regional development plans in 2013. Each regional plan was to last two years ( 2014-2016 ) and was based on the Millennium Development Goals, replaced by Sustainable Development Goals. The Ministry of Planning and Development relies on regions for the collection of data provided in regional plans. This note briefly compares two regional plans for Sool and Awdal and aims to tease out data on the education sector. In Las Anod, the administrative capital of Sool, there are 11 primary schools but in Yagoori, a small hamlet between Burao and Las Anod, there are 12 schools. Yagoori never had more than one school as the primary school student population of the hamlet ( a district in Somaliland regional plan ) is always smaller than that of an a regional capital such as Las Anod. Kalabaydh is another hamlet south of Las Anod, with 15 primary schools. This is any another misleading data: how can a small hamlet have more primary schools than Huddun and Taleh, two pre-1991 districts with nine primary schools each? Education inequality in Las Anod is reflected in the eleven privately owned primary schools. There are only 3 secondary schools in Las Anod compared to Kalabaydh, which has one secondary school. There are no private secondary schools in Sool. The total number of government-funded primary schools in Sool is seventy-four. In Sool there is educational inequality caused either by wrong data or misallocation of regional education budget

The regional plan for Awdal does not show the number of private of schools. There are seventy-nine primary schools and eight secondary schools, all funded by the Somaliland government. According to Awdal regional development plan 2014-2016 “150 teachers currently work in the secondary schools of whom 99 are in the payroll of the ministry while 51 are not in the payroll of the ministry and represent 34% of the total secondary school teachers in the region.” It is not clear who pays salaries of the fifty-one secondary school teachers in Awdal who are not on the Somaliland Ministry of Education payroll.

In the higher education sector inequality is starker: Las Anod has one university— Nugaal University. Recently, the Hargeisa-based Gollis University has opened a branch in Las Anod not to respond to rising demand for university places but to share with Nugaal University the education budget the Somaliland Development Fund allocated to Sool. Somaliland regional development plans contain data on government gullibility, educational inequality and local government corruption.

Sources: Sool Regional Development Plan: http://slministryofplanning.org/images/REGIONS/Sool.pdf

Awdal Regional Development Plan: http://slministryofplanning.org/images/REGIONS/Awdal%20.pdf

Somaliland Development Bulletin