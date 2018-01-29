DRC journalist detained, accused of “compromising” president over bread truck photos

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo should investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the arrest and detention of Willy Akonda, a reporter with the privately owned ACTUALITE.CD news outlet, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

Agents from the Congolese military intelligence services (DEMIAP) on January 23 detained Akonda for nine hours, and accused him of taking photographs that “compromised” President Joseph Kabila, the journalist told CPJ. The military intelligence services also confiscated Akonda’s two cellphones and returned them to him, he said in an interview with CPJ following the phones’ return.

DRC’s capital city of Kinshasa, when a man in plainclothes who identified himself as a member of the Congolese military proceeded to arrest the journalist, according to Akonda.

The hand in the eyes of those who identified him as a DEMIAP officer took Akonda to the local police station, and then to the military intelligence office where the members of the DEMIAP reviewed the contents of his two phones, Akoda said.

“DEMIAP office identified only as” Major “threatened me with death,” said Akonda told CPJ. “They [DEMIAP agents] handcuffed both my hands and started pulling my handcuffs tightly to make it hurt me more,” he said.

After the DEMIAP officers questioned him, Akonda said he was left in a room.

“Willy Akonda should have been arrested, detained or maltreated,” said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal. “It is absurd that authorities associate the act of taking photographs with an attack on the head of state.

According to a news report by ACTUALITE.CD , the DEMIAP head, Delphin Kahimbi, said they would “sanction” the officers responsible for Akonda’s harassment, but did not specify when or what action would be taken.

When CPJ contacted a Congolese military colonel known only as Maurice, who Akonda said facilitated his release, for comment; the colonel asked CPJ to call him back later and was then unreachable on subsequent attempts.

In recent months, CPJ has reported a number of incidents where journalists in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been harassed, arrested, and detained for their reporting.

Information is safe reporting practices for journalists in the DRC, Including how to protect a phone’s contents in case it is Seized by autorités, est disponible via safety@cpj.org

French version

Congolese journalist detained, accused of “compromising” the president by taking pictures of bread delivery conditions

New York, January 25, 2018 – The Committee to Protect Journalists today declared that the DRC authorities should investigate those responsible for the harassment and detention of Willy Akonda, a journalist with the newspaper private ACTUALITE.CD , and bring them to justice.