DP World Berbera (DPWB) For the First time Sends its Staff Oversees for Training

By Goth Mohamed Goth

DP World which operates the Berbera port has begun sending some of the local staff to foreign countries for training.

Among the port workers sent abroad for the one month training are drawn from the operations, planning and administration departments. The Berbera port workers will be seconded to Laem Chabang port located in Thailand, whereby they‘re expected to gain the required know how and enhance their skills. Upon their arrival in Thailand, the Berbera port Workers were received by Mr. Alpesh A Sharma, the Managing Director of LCIT port.

In the course the one month training the Berbera port workers will be equipped with the required know how in operating world class port terminals such as container handling is the company’s core business and generates its revenue and the which they will enhance share with their fellow workers back home in Berbera. They shall also broaden their skill in the areas of administrative, communications, operations and planning etc.

On the 5th September 2016 DP World has won a 30-year concession with an automatic 10-year extension for the management and development of a multi-purpose port project at Berbera, Republic of Somaliland. DP World aims to equip its workers with knowledge so as create the most productive, efficient and safe trade solutions globally.