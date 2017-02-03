Our Diversity makes us great!

Share This





















In the Sixth Ward, what makes us different makes us great. Our neighborhoods are the most diverse in the city, and as the Nation’s first Council Member of Somali decent, nothing makes me prouder than seeing residents and families from all backgrounds working and living together.

But when you run for office, events sometimes develop that are outside of your control. Let’s be clear: Donald Trump’s immigration ban threatens our entire community. In Minneapolis, we must defend one another from attacks like these that seek to divide us. As a Muslim-American and as your Council Member, I believe I am in a unique position to stand up to bigotry and protect the rights of our new-American neighbors. Over the past three years, I have led the fight against discrimination in our city: increasing the capacity of the Civil Rights Department, defending our Latino neighbors worried about deportation, and joining with my fellow immigrant Council Members to give a voice to those who previously felt like outsiders in their own city.

I delivered on the promises I made to Sixth Ward families. Now, I’m asking for your support so I can continue to fight for all Minneapolis residents.

Together, we:

Passed city-wide earned safe and sick time to ensure workers throughout Minneapolis have the ability to care for themselves and their loved ones.

Made significant investments in affordable housing providing residents with a safe space to stay.

Reached an historic agreement to fund community parks and city streets benefiting the tens of thousands of kids who use them every year.

Supported small business and job growth through establishment of a city small business office and the nationally renowned Opportunity Center, which connects young people to educational and career opportunities.

I hope you will support me at your DFL Party Precinct Caucuses on April 4th.

Thank you for your continued support!

Abdi Warsame

