Dahabshiil builds recovery ward for Madina hospital, starts blood bank

Dahabshiil builds recovery ward for Madina hospital, starts blood ban

Dahabshiil Group pledged to build a recovery ward for Mogadishu’s Madina Hospital and to give a helping hand in the construction of a blood bank and the optimization of ambulance fleets.

Dahabshiil made its word true.

The Group handed over a fully-equipped recovery ward to the Hospital management on Thursday, officiated by the Mayor of Mogadishu, who is also Benadir Regional Governor, Thabit Abdi Mohamed.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Mohamed Yussuf, Madina Hospital Director, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the health sector, the hospital and inpatients, to Dahabshiil, placing the Group at the forefront of selfless, Somali philanthropists.

“Dahabshiil has provided us a facility whose services was direly missed by the hospital,” Dr. Yussuf said.

“For that and the Group’s consistent support to health facilities and the society, in general, we are extremely grateful”, he added.

Hassan Abdi Awad, Chief Executive Officer of Dahabshiil South and Central Somalia, established that the Group will continue filling in the gaps in social welfare as much as they can.

“We are, today, handing over a recovery ward whose construction and furnishing we have supported, but, as in the past, the group will spare no effort to contribute to projects that have a tremendous impact on social welfare, infrastructure and development,” Mr. Awad said.

Mr. Awad disclosed that Dahabshiil Group will commence the construction of a blood bank for the Hospital.

On his part, Governor Thabit profusely thanked the Group on how it had become the epitome of support on vital, socially worthy projects.

Dahabshiil Group, according to the Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Fozia Abukar Nour, was the first to respond to the 14 October in which over 300 people were killed by a suicide bomber. In a meeting the held with the Minister, the Group promised a number of steps to rectify the absent health facilities in emergencies such as the Zoppe calamity. A recovery ward, a blood bank and the optimization of ambulances ferrying the injured figured prominently in the discussion.

