Cooperation between Ethiopia, Somaliland to be Enhanced

written by MGoth July 14, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

 

Dr Saad Ali Shire, Minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation on Thursday meet with Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the Ethiopian foreign affairs minister in Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

 

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu., the Ethiopian foreign affairs minister received in his office Dr Saad Ali Shire, Minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation and Ambassador Ahmed Egal Somaliland representative to Ethiopia and Mr. Abdirahman Abdi who is in charge of trade in Somaliland embassy in Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

 

In statement released by Somaliland Ministry of foreign affairs read as follows: –

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland in the areas of development and education will be further strengthened.

 

While conferring with Somaliland Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Saad Ali Shire in Addis on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said the cooperation in the sphere of peace and security, development and education will be further enhanced.

 

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said that consolidating cooperation with Somaliland on developing the port of Berbera could bring about the desired result that expected to be attained in the region.

 

Dr. Saad Ali Shire, the Minister of Foreign affairs has in the past week, visited several west African countries among the Ghana, Senegal and Mauritania where he attended the recently concluded African Union summit.

