Bashir Goth as Somaliland Ambassador???

Somalis have strived towards the idea of nationhood, it has been the Isaq clan that stood alone in resisting the unity of the Somali people.Like a troublesome child who throws a tantrum when he does not get his own way, the Isaq clan has repeatedly displayed the selfish shortsightedness and violence of such childish outbursts but with dire consequences.In a quick review, I will try to tackle the Isaq threat to Somalism,starting from their stand on the Dervish Movement to the present situation in a historical perspective. I will not even go into details to include some of their terrorist activities such as hijacking a Somali ship in 1961 and a national carrier in 1966 and again in 1987.The Dervish Movement, led by Sayyid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan, started the first Somali patriotic struggle against the colonialists. This nationalist movement which entered a long and a bloody war with three foreign powers, namely the British, the Italians and the Ethiopian kingdom, would have been victorious if the Isaq clan did not conspire.against it with the British administration.The British government armed the Isaq – the ‘friendlies’ as they were called (Lewis, I. M: The Modem History of Somaliland; Weidenfeld and Nicolson, London, 1965) – to figth against Sayyid Mohamed’s nationalist movement. They also spied on and guided the British forces to the Dervish bases.The Isaq had even sent several unsuccessful missions to Sayyid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan on the pretext of mediating between him and the British but each time they asked him to surrender. Sayyid Mohamed never yielded to the Isaq games and even punished them on several occasions for their treachery and cooperation with the colonialists. The Isaq branded the Sayyid as a Mad Mulla in their report to their British masters. The British had well exploited the Isaq-coined name and Sayyid Mohamed Abdulla Hassan, who was equal in personality and ideals with Omar al-Mukhtar of Libya and Abdul Qadir Jazai’ri of A1geria, went down in the British written history books as simply the Mad Mulla of Somalia.Many British made jokes about him are even today taught to European and American school children. Commenting on the wrath of the Sayyid on the Isaq betrayel, Lewis wrote: “… Nevertheless, for this betrayel of his cause, as he regarded it, the Sayyid never forgave the Isaq and regularly berated them in his poetic polemics, saying of them in one famous poem : ‘The fate of the Isaq is to remain forever as stupid as donkeys’. ”Still in another of his well memorised poems Sayyid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan had so explicitly pictured the Isaq’s love and devotion fortheir British masters :–
– Naxar lagu shid waa jaahil iyo, Naracadiisiiye
– Noy baad tihiin aan qalbiga, nuurka 100 geline
– Naasilo xun baa lagu yaqaan, nimanka Iidoore
– Wax ka niiqsan toban ieer kuwii, naaqurta lahaaye
– Nasab haddaad tihiin gaaladaad, nici lahaydeene
– NaxaIIi baad ka dhigateen halkaan, narriga lahayne
– Nasteexadu waxay idin la tahay, naafacaan jirine
– Ka nacawdu sheydaamadaad, nacam tiraahdeene
– Naar-quulayaaI iyo knfraad, nebiya mooddeene
– Naartii waxaa idinku guray, nibiriyaashiiye
– Nasaarada waxaw taabacdeen, waa najuusnimo e
– Naagaw tihiin ferenjigii, nolosha dheeraaye
– Nacalluhu kuwnu fuulay baad, daba nashlayseene
– Naamuskiin wuxu jabay markaad, nacabka raacdeene …
They propagated that their great grandfather was the first cousin of the prophet Mohamed (peace be upon him) and that they were Saada-sacred people – that could not share anything with the African Somalis.With this the Isaq tried to deal themselves out of the game. But, the rest of the Somalis could not understand how the grand father of the Isaq clan who lived only few centuries back could be the cousin of the Prophet and blasted the whole idea as a cheap excuse from the Isaq for covering up their hidden hatry for being tom away from the warm British lap which gave them dominance over the other clans for so many years.The wind of change was blowing over Africa and whether they liked it or not the Isaq would eventually have been tamed to follow the fate of the whole Somali people.That was succinctly expressed by Sh. Hassan Tani Gabobe, one of the vanguard activists of the SYL in Jigjiga:–
– Saddex maalintuu qado, saa waxa ka dhigan
– Safka maanta yidhi, saada nahee,
– Soomaali an diidno.
The Isaq clan was the big exception. They saw those homeless refugees as a threat who came to uproot them from their homeland. They abused them, insulted them and called them by every despicable name they could come up with. As a result of that prejudice, the SNM was created on the pretext of fighting against a corrupt regime; but in reality the aim was to preserve the purity of the Isaq clan (The Sa ada) against the infilteration of the other Somalis.This has become obvious from the slogan of the SNM when they entered the town of Hargeisa, they were Singing :– Ninkii dhoof ku yimid bay geeridu dhibaysaa. (The death scares only the immigrants)It was a common knowledge that there was on foreign immigrant living in the town of Hargeisa with the exception of the employees of the International Organizations. The slogan was directed to all other Somalis but the Isaq.The SNM was not even the least diplomatic to influence tile public opinion rather than those of their own people. Instead they immediately showed their naked enemity to their fellow Somalis when they cold bloodedly murdered whole families of the Oulbahante and Gadabursi clans in the towns of Hargeisa and Buroa.After the SNM was defeated by the goverment forces and were chased out of the captured towns, they never hesitated as usual to blame the Gadabursi and the Dulbahante for their failure. They started what they saw as an inevitable reprisals against the unarmed civilians of the other Somali clans, specially the Gadabursi and the Dulbahante.
Book was Published 1989.