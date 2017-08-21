August 2017 Quarterly Report on the Situation of the Media in Somaliland

Share This





















Every four months, Human Rights Centre issues a quarterly report on the situation of the media in Somaliland. The report is based on monitoring and documentation carried out by the Centre. This quarterly report covers the period from 11th April to 7th August, 2017, in which eleven journalists were detained, one was prosecuted and five websites were blocked.

See the full report in here.

“This report shows the hard environment Somaliland media is working in an election period. Somaliland government shall stop harassing the media,” says Guleid Ahmed Jama, the chairperson of Human Rights Centre.

“Eleven journalists were detained since April and another eleven were arrested in the first quarter of the year, making the total of detained journalists in this year twenty two,” he adds.

Second Quarterly Report

