Alepo Shortlisted for “Most Innovative LTE Service/Application Deployment” at theAfricaCom Awards 2017

Alepo has reached the finalist stage in the “Most Innovative LTE Service/Application Deployment” category, for its BSS Transformation Solution.

Tuesday, October 31,2017, Austin, TX–Alepo (www.alepo.com) – a global provider of core network and IT software solutions for communications service providers, announcedtoday that it has been shortlisted inthe prestigious 2017 AfricaComAwards in the category of “Most Innovative LTE Service/Application Deployment,” which recognizes the best LTE core network development solutions which aid in the development of the core to support LTE networksand the services that will be deployed over them.

Alepo’s nomination is supported by the recentlyannounced completion ofa BSS transformation project with Green Com(Muni),a top-tier mobile operator in Equatorial Guinea, for which Alepo provided a complete BSS digital stack platform. The project eliminated revenue leakage, reduced churn rate, and provided a personalized digital customer experience. The full case study can be downloaded here. A

This nomination builds upon the company’sgrowing position as a top BSS transformation solution player. Alepo waspreviously recognized at the 2016 AfricaCom Awards in the category of “Delivering Excellence in Customer Experience” for its data monetization solution and its recognized track record in delivering ICTprojects, both in Africa and globally.

“We are thrilled to be shortlisted in this year’s AfricaCom Awards in the most innovative LTE service/ application deployment category,”said Derrick Gross, VP of Business Development at Alepo. “The recognition is a testament to the importance weput in identifying our customers’ needsand developing a solutionthat empowers them to introduce innovative, differentiated, and personalized services to market quickly.”

Meet Alepo at AfricaCom 2017

Alepo will be exhibiting at AfricaCom 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov 7-9, 2017. While at the event, meet our expert team at booth C153a and learn more about Alepo’s BSS Transformation Solution and how Alepo’s Data Monetization Solution makes it possible for mobile operators to harness their 3G and LTE data services in order to increase the ARPU and profitability of their networks. To schedule a meeting or live demonstration with Alepo at AfricaCom 2017, please complete the form at https://www.alepo.com/events/.

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-gen data opportunities a reality, withadvanced software solutions and services that enable global communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on next-generation fixed and mobile broadband networks. For over a decade, Alepo has been the go-to technology partner for “all things data” at leading service providers like Orange, Saudi Telecom, and Digicel.

Alepo provides solutions in advanced policy and charging control, convergent charging and billing, device management, BSS / OSS, Wi-Fi hotspot monetization, Wi-Fi offload, and AAA infrastructure. In addition, Alepo provides expert professional services: systems integration, consulting and design, training and support, managed services, and more.

Established in 2004, Alepo is today a mature technology solutions provider with presence in all regions of the world, and with offices in Colombia, Australia, and India. Alepo USA Corporate Headquarters is located in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.alepo.com.