Abductions in Somaliland

She entered my house to ask me for food, the next thing I remember standing in the middle of street calling people for help! This according to a kidnapped girl from Koodbur region in Hargeysa, Somaliland. Kidnapping series are increasing in alarming rates in Hargeysa , there is no respond or action taken by the government about this is phenomenon yet. According to the report the girl saw others in the waiting room that she was taken to.

There is sense of carelessness from the government on this issue and from the police as they haven’t taken the required these people.

What are the necessary measures we should take as a society?

• Increase the community connectedness and go behind abductors.

• Increase the awareness of children kidnappings through media and mosques.

• For tenants to know the sort of people they are renting the house.

Written by: Yasmeen Hassan