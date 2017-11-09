Somaliland: Statement by the international partners on the forthcoming election

9 November, 2017

A high level delegation of international partners will visit Hargeisa, Somaliland, on 12 to 14

November 2017.

The purpose of the visit is to demonstrate the partners’ continued engagement and strong

encouragement to Somaliland’s democratic transition process and, in that context, to support

a peaceful, inclusive, credible and transparent presidential election on 13 November.

The high level delegation is not mandated to observe the elections and will not represent an

election observation mission.

The International Partners note the progress in preparation of the election and encourage the

National Electoral Commission (NEC) to continue its good work. They also call on the

political parties to participate in the election responsibly and peacefully, in respect of the

established legal frameworks and procedures, and to provide the NEC with the space and

time it needs when the polls close to prepare and declare the result. They further call on all

sides to accept the result produced by the votes of the duly registered electorate, and in case

of any grievances or contestation, to pursue such matters through the legally mandated

institutions and formally established procedures. They also urge all stakeholders to respect

the role of the media in informing the public and thus enhancing the transparency and

credibility of the electoral process.

The International Partners reiterate that this election represents an opportunity for

Somaliland to strengthen its democratic credentials for continued progress for the benefit of

all Somalilanders.

This Statement was signed by the following countries: Belgium, Denmark, the European

Union, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United

Kingdom and United States of America.