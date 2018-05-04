3000 Families Left Destitute by Hiran Floods Receive Dahabshiil Relief Food

Mr. Abdirashid Duale, General CEO of Dahabshil Group speaking to BBC Somali services said they have provided relief assistance to more than 3000 residents of Belet Weyne and its environs in the Hiran region of Somalia.

Mr Duale told the BBC Somali reporter, “We are all aware of the heavy downpours last week which caused flooding that ravaged many parts of Somalia rendering large urban areas uninhabitable, causing massive property damage.

“The rains started massive flooding in the town of Belet Weyne and its environs. People have been overwhelmed, and whatever they had in their houses have been destroyed or washed away. It is a dire situation that calls for immediate action.”

Elaborating on the kind of emergency assistance they plan to provide, Duale said, “We have plans in place to distribute food rations in form of rice, sugar, flour and cooking oil to nearly 3000 households living in Belet Weyne and its environs, Ceel Jaale, and Jantakundishe hill area. We are also appealing to Somalis wherever they may be living to donate towards the emergency relief efforts. We have already opened accounts and waived all commission charged on money sent to aid victims of the flooding.”

Donors using Dahabshiil Remittance services can quote Account 151515 which is a no-charge account opened for flooding victims support and/or 0620151515 for direct eDahab remittance where possible or through remittance channels for onward delivery. We hope fellow Somalis living inside the country or abroad shall donate towards the affected people.

The accounts shall be controlled by Dahabshill managers /agents and local elders located in those affected areas so as to make sure food and cash donations reach the affected people as soon as possible.

This is neither the first nor the heftiest Dahabshiil made to victims under similar natural calamities. The Group has a time-tested strategy that has proven not only useful but timely and greatly effective laid down in its very significant corporate social responsibility portfolio. There is hardly an inch in Somali-inhabited areas that had not benefited from Dahabshiil social schemes and relief interventions – directly or indirectly.

Dahabshiil Group comprises of Dahabshiil PVT LTD – the money transfer wing which includes the mobile money transfer eDahab, Dahabshil Bank International (DBI) and SOMTEL, a telecommunications service that has captured a subscriber loyalty that will soon take it to the very top among Somali telecom markets