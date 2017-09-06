24TH MEETING OF THE MILITARY OPERATIONS COORDINATION COMMITTEE (MOCC)

Share This





















Addis Ababa,6 September 2017. The Military Operations Coordination Committee (MOCC) for the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) held its 24th Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 5 September 2017, hosted by the African Union (AU) Commission. The Chiefs of Defense Staff (CDS) and designated representatives of AMSIOM Police/Troop Contributing Countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda) and Somalia, attended the meeting. Representatives from partner organizations and countries (United Nations, European Union, United Kingdom and United States of America) also participated in the meeting. It was chaired by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui.

The meeting was conducted in light of the AU-UN Joint Review conducted in May 2017, the AU Peace and Security Council Communique issued during its 700th Meeting as well as the UNSCR 2372 (2017), which calls for the reduction of AMISOM military personnel and the gradual hand over of security responsibilities to the Somali National Security Forces (SNSF).

Participants received briefings from the AMISOM Special Representative, representative of the Force Commander and the Police Commissioner and thereafter discussed critical issues of resourcing, capacity building support to the SNSF, reconfiguration of AMISOM as well as the process for the gradual handover of primary security responsibility to the SNSF. The critical role that AMISOM continues to play in providing security in Somalia was reiterated, including the sacrifices of AMISOM Police/Troop Contributing Countries in this regard.

The MOCC agreed on the way forward to implement UNSCR 2372 in terms of the initial reduction of military personnel by December 2017 as well as AMISOIM’s new tasks. The meeting reiterated the need for assured funding within the period recommended by the Joint Review for transition from AMISOM to Somali National Security Forces, availing the stated force enablers and multipliers and additional support otherwise AMISOM will not be able to continue its operations beyond 31 May 2018. In this regard, the MOCC agreed to establish a team of experts including the Troop contributing countries to work out options including the details of the exit plan for AMISOM to exit Somalia by 31 May 2018, pursuant to the decision of the Meeting of T/PCCs held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 3 July 2017 on the margins of the 29th Assembly of the African Union.