100 Women: ‘Mo Salah is so important to Muslim children like mine

He will pray on the pitch, he will sport his beard with pride and he will play some of the best football you have seen this year.

Do you have any idea how powerful that is to children like mine? He’s a role model of our time.

I was born and brought up in east London, England to parents that emigrated here from Yemen and Burma.

Unlike many people my age, I never struggled with the notion of belonging to this country.

However, I am more than aware that in today’s climate children from faith and minority backgrounds don’t feel the same.

They are exposed to a news agenda that makes them apprehensive about displaying their Islamic heritage.

So it’s not surprising when a player like Salah comes along it sparks pride in their hearts.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mo Salah is the first Egyptian footballer to be named PFA player of the year in the Premier League

My daughter Hanaa watches in awe when Salah raises his hands to the heavens and prays after scoring a goal.

“Mamma, we do that too!” she says.

As with Islamic tradition, many men of the faith have beards. Salah is no different.

So when I catch my six-year-old son standing in front of a mirror trying to pick at tiny baby hairs on his chin and proclaim he too has a beard now just like Salah, my heart soars.

He is arguably the best player in the world right now.

Mohamed Salah is bringing communities together and I for one am relishing it.

Banners depicting him as a Pharoah are held aloft around Anfield.

Songs and chants about mosques and Muslims ring out around stands up and down the country by Liverpool fans who have taken him to their heart. They’re full of love and admiration, and Muslims around the world are excited to see it.

In his home country of Egypt, Salah is King.

The jewel in the crown of his national team, his status was cemented when he scored the winning penalty that saw his side through to this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Whether he plays for Liverpool or Egypt, for 90 or so minutes he unites a fractured nation and political rivalries are set aside as cafes and homes across Egypt cheer on this mega star.

As a hijab-wearing woman, it is fantastic watching women in headscarves of Liverpool red or the Egyptian flag celebrate alongside Salah’s male fans.

And that’s why for families like mine, it’s more than just a game of football.

He will pray on the pitch, he will sport his beard with pride and he will play some of the best football you have seen this year.

Do you have any idea how powerful that is to children like mine? He’s a role model of our time.

I was born and brought up in east London, England to parents that emigrated here from Yemen and Burma.

Unlike many people my age, I never struggled with the notion of belonging to this country.

However, I am more than aware that in today’s climate children from faith and minority backgrounds don’t feel the same.

They are exposed to a news agenda that makes them apprehensive about displaying their Islamic heritage.

So it’s not surprising when a player like Salah comes along it sparks pride in their hearts.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mo Salah is the first Egyptian footballer to be named PFA player of the year in the Premier League

My daughter Hanaa watches in awe when Salah raises his hands to the heavens and prays after scoring a goal.

“Mamma, we do that too!” she says.

As with Islamic tradition, many men of the faith have beards. Salah is no different.

So when I catch my six-year-old son standing in front of a mirror trying to pick at tiny baby hairs on his chin and proclaim he too has a beard now just like Salah, my heart soars.

He is arguably the best player in the world right now.

Mohamed Salah is bringing communities together and I for one am relishing it.

Banners depicting him as a Pharoah are held aloft around Anfield.

Songs and chants about mosques and Muslims ring out around stands up and down the country by Liverpool fans who have taken him to their heart. They’re full of love and admiration, and Muslims around the world are excited to see it.

In his home country of Egypt, Salah is King.

The jewel in the crown of his national team, his status was cemented when he scored the winning penalty that saw his side through to this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Whether he plays for Liverpool or Egypt, for 90 or so minutes he unites a fractured nation and political rivalries are set aside as cafes and homes across Egypt cheer on this mega star.

As a hijab-wearing woman, it is fantastic watching women in headscarves of Liverpool red or the Egyptian flag celebrate alongside Salah’s male fans.

And that’s why for families like mine, it’s more than just a game of football.

SOURCE : BBC